Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Komotini Municipality

Commercial real estate in Komotini, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Vakos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vakos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in Thrace. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin Glyfada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Glyfada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 800 sq.meters in Thrace. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 1 roomin Komotini Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Komotini Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale a hotel in a fantastic location on the Central Square of Komotini. The historic bui…

Properties features in Komotini, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir