Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. koinoteta oreinou
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in koinoteta oreinou, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 100 roomsin koinoteta oreinou, Greece
Hotel 100 rooms
koinoteta oreinou, Greece
100 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
We offer for sale a hotel built on a plot of 20.000 sq.m, the estimated building density is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir