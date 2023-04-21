Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in koinoteta milatou, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
Commercial real estate in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial real estate
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business with 10 bedroom and restaurant in Crete! The front of the building consist…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir