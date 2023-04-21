Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in koinoteta milatou, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 48 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
48 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir