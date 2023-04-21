Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in koinoteta elountas, Greece

5 properties total found
Hotel 17 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Hotel 29 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a complex with houses in Crete. The complex consists of 10 houses scattered in a we…
Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale business in Elounda Agios Nikolaos. The business is 850m2 on a 1500m2 plot and comp…
