Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in koinoteta brachasiou, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Commercial in Agia Varvara, Greece
Commercial
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir