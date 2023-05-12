Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

Commercial real estate in Korfalonas, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korfalonas, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 3,550,000
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Commercial 1 room in Tsourouniana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Tsourouniana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Ready-made business for 4 villas is being sold (the 1st villa is fully operational), a total…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor consists o…
