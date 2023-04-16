Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

demos kilkis
6
Kilkis
6
6 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Platania, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Platania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Hotel for sale 1.600 sq.m. area, on a plot of 6.500 sq.m. in the northern part of Greece. Th…
Hotel 1 roomin Akritohori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akritohori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of ​​1688 sq.m. near the town of Serres. On the ground floor of …
Commercial 1 roomin Koromilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koromilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 3500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Commercial 1 roomin Sevasto, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sevasto, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 1600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 roomin demos kilkis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kilkis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 1 roomin Ano Poroia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ano Poroia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
A 3-star hotel, of 2.500 sq.m., located in ​​Serres prefecture, just a few kilometers from p…

