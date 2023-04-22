Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Sikyona
  6. Kiato

Commercial real estate in Kiato, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in kato dimenio, Greece
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir