  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

demos kephallenias
3
Lixouri
1
Hotel in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
Hotel 1 room in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Commercial 1 room in Fiskardo, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale business of 89 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A view of the sea opens up from the windows.…
Commercial 1 room in Fiskardo, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A view of the sea opens up from the windows.…
