  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Kavala, Greece

Krinides
2
Eleftheroupoli
1
14 properties total found
Warehouse 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 68,000
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 45,000
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 250,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 110,000
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 50,000
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 55,000
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 65,000
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ374). A…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 170,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No 889). Another…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Dato, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Dato, Greece
2 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 250,000
Store for sale in Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ10). Another property brought…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Nea Peramos, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 400,000
Store for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 400.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ27…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 140,000
Professional shop area for sale in central point of Kavala. It consists of a single space of…
Warehouse 4 roomsin Krinides, Greece
Warehouse 4 rooms
Krinides, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 900,000
Independent building of 2000 sq.m. on a plot of 5000 sq.m. on the main road KAVALAS-DRAMAS. …

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

cheap
luxury
