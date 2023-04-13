Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Commercial 1 roomin Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a three storey building of 360 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. On the base…
Commercialin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 roomin Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
Commercial 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a 4-storey business property of 550 sq.min the center of Kavala. The 1st floor cons…
Hotel 1 roomin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 roomin Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Commercial 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
Commercial 1 roomin Limenaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a residential building of 320 sq. m. on the island of Thassos. The building consist…
Commercial real estatein Prinos, Greece
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
Commercial 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
A buildingof2.320 sq.m. is for sale in a very privilegedspotinsidethe city of Kavala.Located…
Commercial real estatein Skala Potamias, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
Investmentin Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
€ 1,499,999
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

