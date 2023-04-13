UAE
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kavala, Greece
Thassos
7
7
Krinides
3
3
Krinides
3
Limenaria
2
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale a three storey building of 360 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. On the base…
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a 4-storey business property of 550 sq.min the center of Kavala. The 1st floor cons…
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale business of 312 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
Commercial 1 room
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a residential building of 320 sq. m. on the island of Thassos. The building consist…
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
A buildingof2.320 sq.m. is for sale in a very privilegedspotinsidethe city of Kavala.Located…
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
Investment
Kastro, Greece
€ 1,499,999
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
Properties features in Kavala, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
