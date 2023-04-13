Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Thassos
2
Limenaria
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 297,789
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 1,500 sq.m. The building was used as a exh…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 470 m²
€ 1,191,156
Sale of business in Heraklion in Crete. It consists of 4 separate buildings with a total are…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
623 m²
€ 893,367
A complex of 6 villas is for sale at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Commercial 1 roomin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,013
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 15 roomsin Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 694,841
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
Commercial real estatein Athens, Greece
Commercial real estate
Athens, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 992,630
Property Code: 1615 - Building FOR SALE in Athens - Centre Kolonos for €1.000.000 . This 100…
Shopin Kypseli, Greece
Shop
Kypseli, Greece
€ 367,273
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
720 m²
€ 893,367
It is offered for sale a four-story hotel with an area of 720 sq.m. in the center of the mai…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 bath 540 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.500.000 . This 540 sq. m. …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 545,947
Three floors of unique commercial immobility located in the center of Thessaloniki. The vast…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 545,947
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 256,982
For sale commercial space of 307 sq.m,on the ground floor in Kallithea area,Athens

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir