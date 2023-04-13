Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Kavala, Greece

8 properties total found
Investmentin Thassos, Greece
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
Investment 15 bedroomsin Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
4 bath
€ 550,000
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
Investmentin Potos, Greece
Investment
Potos, Greece
€ 320,000
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
Investment 1 bedroomin Kallirachi, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code: 1694 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €35.000 . This 56 sq. m. B…
Investment 5 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €350.000. This 140 sq. m.…
Investment 8 bedroomsin Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
2 bath
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
Investmentin Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment
Megalos Prinos, Greece
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
Investmentin Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
€ 1,499,999
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…

