  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Thassos
2
5 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
Hotel 1 roomin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Hotel 1 roomin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Hotel 1 roomin Rachoni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…

