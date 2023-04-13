UAE
Hotels for sale in Kavala, Greece
Thassos
22 properties total found
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21 Number of rooms
481 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11 Number of rooms
650 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
2 Floor
€ 450,000
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17 Number of rooms
724 m²
7 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
484 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
Hotel 20 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
20 Number of rooms
1 225 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,600,000
Hotel for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 1.600.000€ (Listing No …
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
15 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale in Nea Iraklitsa , Kavala, a fully working beachfront boutique hotel of 15 suites. …
Hotel 20 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
20 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 225 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,600,000
Hotel for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 1.600.000€ (Listing No …
Hotel 7 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
7 Number of rooms
377 m²
€ 1,500,000
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
€ 440,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Sotiros in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. and it is lo…
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
€ 900,000
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Hotel 18 rooms
Kastro, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
Hotel 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
Hotel 27 rooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
27 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 1028 square metres on the island of Thassos. The hotel is located just 2…
Hotel 14 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
