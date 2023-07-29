Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Commercial real estate in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 512 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 1
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€ 2,500,000

