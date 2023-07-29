Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
115
Kavala Prefecture
115
Thassos
7
Krinides
3
28 properties total found
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale is a complex consisting of 4 apartments on the magnificent island of Tasos. The com…
€ 750,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 2 320 m²
For sale is a building of 2.320 sq.m. in a good area of the city of Kavala. The building is …
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 410 m²
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
€ 1,350,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale residential building with an area of 320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. The building…
€ 350,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
€ 550,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 312 m²
For sale business of 312 sq.m in Kaval. The windows offer magnificent sea views. The propert…
€ 315,000
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 580 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
€ 450,000
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 550 m²
A four-story business of 550 square meters is for sale in the center of Kavala. On the groun…
€ 1,200,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 410 m²
We offer for sale a business of 410 sq.m per o. Thassos. The building consists of three floo…
€ 700,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale business of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 360 m²
We offer a three-story building on the island of Tassos with a total area of 360 sq.m. On th…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a three storey building of 360 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. On the base…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey business property of 550 sq.min the center of Kavala. The 1st floor cons…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
€ 450,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 312 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 315,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
€ 550,000
Commercial 1 room in Limenaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential building of 320 sq. m. on the island of Thassos. The building consist…
€ 350,000
Commercial real estate in Prinos, Greece
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
€ 1,350,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A buildingof2.320 sq.m. is for sale in a very privilegedspotinsidethe city of Kavala.Located…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial real estate in Skala Potamias, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
€ 750,000
Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
€ 1,499,999

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
