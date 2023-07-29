UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Offices
Pool Offices for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Kavala
15
Kavala Prefecture
15
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 1 room
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 0 sq.meters in Xanthi. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leaving…
€ 3,800,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
Commercial property, is proposed for sale in Crete.More specifically, the property was built…
€ 215,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Riglia, Greece
1
1
There is offered for sale a hotel in Agios Nikolaos Mani. The hotel consists of three stone …
€ 650,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
240 m²
The building is located in the Imitos area, near the center of Athens. It consists of 2 floo…
€ 417,977
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate that currently is rented as a fast-food re…
€ 187,000
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
12
10
1
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
16
5
Four-storey hotel for sale in the area of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is situated in a po…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
592 m²
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses and one quatrira with a total area of 592 …
€ 2,985,548
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
55 m²
Store for sale in the center of Kavala for a total of 55 sq.m Ideal for use as a sanitary wa…
€ 60,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Orei, Greece
1
1
Offered for sale a semi-finished building of 1.500 sq.m. on a plot of 800 sq.m. in the islan…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Greece, Greece
234 m²
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
€ 816,050
Recommend
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 300 m²
For sale 3-story building of 1300 sq.m, consisting of 11 two-room apartments and 14 one-room…
€ 1,094,701
Recommend
Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
hotels
investment properties
warehouses
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL