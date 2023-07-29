UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Offices
Seaview Offices for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Kavala
15
Kavala Prefecture
15
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 46 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
46
46
This hotel, which is for sale, is located in the seaside village of Benitses, in 5 a short w…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
220 m²
For sale is a store on the first line with access to the promenade in the heart of Agios Nik…
€ 666,772
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 415 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
€ 2,089,884
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1
1
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 96 sq.meters in central Greece
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 630,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3
1
2
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
It is offered for sale a residential complex in Chania. The building was not fully completed…
€ 373,194
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
175 m²
Kavala, exclusively from our office FOR SALE FOCUS Business in a unique location in front of…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Asprovalta, Greece
1
1
There is small hotel available for sale in a popular resort village. On the first floor ther…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 650 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€ 4,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
700 m²
For sale put up the construction of 30,000 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, Halkidik…
€ 746,387
Recommend
Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
hotels
investment properties
warehouses
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL