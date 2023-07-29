Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  6. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
15
Kavala Prefecture
15
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 46 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Hotel 46 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 46
Bathrooms count 46
This hotel, which is for sale, is located in the seaside village of Benitses, in 5 a short w…
€ 1,200,000
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale is a store on the first line with access to the promenade in the heart of Agios Nik…
€ 666,772
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 415 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
€ 2,089,884
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 96 sq.meters in central Greece
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 630,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
€ 350,000
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 300 m²
It is offered for sale a residential complex in Chania. The building was not fully completed…
€ 373,194
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Kavala, exclusively from our office FOR SALE FOCUS Business in a unique location in front of…
€ 120,000
Hotel 1 room in Asprovalta, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is small hotel available for sale in a popular resort village. On the first floor ther…
€ 350,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 650 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€ 4,500,000
Commercial in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale put up the construction of 30,000 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, Halkidik…
€ 746,387

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
hotels
investment properties
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir