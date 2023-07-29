Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
For sale is a complex consisting of 4 apartments on the magnificent island of Tasos. The com…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
190 m²
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
€ 430,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 000 m²
A five-story building for sale, under construction. On each floor there are two apartments o…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
We offer for sale a business of 410 sq.m per o. Thassos. The building consists of three floo…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
560 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Three-story hotel has 6 a…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
300 m²
For sale business of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
12
5
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
3
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1
1
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1
2
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1
1
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
1
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
€ 430,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
12
1
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12
1
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
€ 750,000
Recommend
