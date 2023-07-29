UAE
No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 040 m²
Commercial real estate 1.040 sq.m., located in the industrial zone of Neohoruda, on a plot o…
€ 597,110
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
€ 348,314
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
Forsale, commercialproperty withtotal areaof 137 sq.m. The room consists of two levels and h…
€ 110,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
€ 1,194,219
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
110 m²
The current business, cafe-bar is for sale. The room is fully equipped and equipped with all…
€ 328,410
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
7
6
183 m²
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
€ 790,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
560 m²
For sale business of 560 sq.m in Epirus. The windows offer city views. The facility has air …
€ 385,136
Recommend
Hotel 27 rooms
Chaniotis, Greece
27
3
For sale a hotel on the Peninsula of Kassandra,Chalkidiki. Three-story hotel has an area of …
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Olynthos, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 2115 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€ 490,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
€ 796,146
Recommend
Shop 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
2
53 m²
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
€ 85,000
Recommend
