Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 040 m²
Commercial real estate 1.040 sq.m., located in the industrial zone of Neohoruda, on a plot o…
€ 597,110
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
€ 348,314
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Forsale, commercialproperty withtotal areaof 137 sq.m. The room consists of two levels and h…
€ 110,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 834 m²
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
€ 1,194,219
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 110 m²
The current business, cafe-bar is for sale. The room is fully equipped and equipped with all…
€ 328,410
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 183 m²
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
€ 790,000
Hotel 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 560 m²
For sale business of 560 sq.m in Epirus. The windows offer city views. The facility has air …
€ 385,136
Hotel 27 rooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 27 rooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 27
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel on the Peninsula of Kassandra,Chalkidiki. Three-story hotel has an area of …
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Olynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2115 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€ 490,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
€ 796,146
Shop 2 bedrooms in Lavrion, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
€ 85,000

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
