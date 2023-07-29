Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  6. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
€ 420,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a residential building of 408 sq. M., which consists of: Apartment on the …
€ 1,600,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€ 333,386
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 612 m²
For sale building 612 sq.m. built on a plot of 1.020 sq.m. in the city of Agios Nikolaos. Th…
€ 597,110
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building consisting of 3 floors total 342 sqm surface built on a 188 sqm land plo…
€ 350,000
Shop in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
€ 992,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€ 340,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale an investment property in the heart of the historical center of At…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 377 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 377 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificen…
€ 1,492,774
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 250 m²
This property, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of the Piraeus …
€ 2,089,884
Commercial 1 room in Koumbeli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 135 sq.m situatedv on the first floor of the building. The…
€ 650,000
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 230 m²
Three-story building with an area of 230 sq.m for sale on the P-Ou of Kassandra, Halkidiki. …
€ 522,471

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

commercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir