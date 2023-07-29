UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Investment
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
1
200 m²
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
€ 420,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
We offer for sale a residential building of 408 sq. M., which consists of: Apartment on the …
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€ 333,386
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
612 m²
For sale building 612 sq.m. built on a plot of 1.020 sq.m. in the city of Agios Nikolaos. Th…
€ 597,110
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
For sale a building consisting of 3 floors total 342 sqm surface built on a 188 sqm land plo…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
€ 992,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€ 340,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is offered for sale an investment property in the heart of the historical center of At…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
377 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 377 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificen…
€ 1,492,774
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 250 m²
This property, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of the Piraeus …
€ 2,089,884
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Koumbeli, Greece
1
1
For sale a commercial property of 135 sq.m situatedv on the first floor of the building. The…
€ 650,000
Recommend
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
230 m²
Three-story building with an area of 230 sq.m for sale on the P-Ou of Kassandra, Halkidiki. …
€ 522,471
Recommend
Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
commercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL