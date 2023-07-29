Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 580 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
€ 450,000
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
€ 450,000

