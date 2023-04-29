Seaview Warehouses for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

UAE
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
135 m²
€ 650,810
Commercial premises for sale on the island of Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m on the ground …
Commercial 1 room
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 90sqm at Gouves beach,in Crete
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Α 400 sqm building, located in the central part of Stavroupoli, very close to infrastr…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
16 bath
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located in Ag. Barbara Beach in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate…
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
745 m²
€ 2,503,115
Business rented rooms in Halkidiki, high investment value, located directly on the seafront …
Commercial
Greece, Greece
920 m²
€ 2,102,616
It is proposed for sale commercial premises ( first floor - a mezzanine ) commercial buildin…
Hotel 1 room
Koumaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 450,561
For sale business of 580 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The busi…
Commercial
Pylos, Greece
649 m²
€ 1,262,863
For sale, in an excellent location with panoramic views of the Messinian Gulf of Navarinou, …
Commercial 1 room
gephyra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Α gas station is for sale in the provincial road of Giannitsa-Thessaloniki. The statio…
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Two commercial buildings for sale in the center of Heraklion total area of 480sqm.One of t…
