  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Warehouses

Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
38
Krinides
2
Eleftheroupoli
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 1 room in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business with 10 bedroom and restaurant in Crete! The front of the building consist…
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale property which consists of two abandoned ,independent industrialbuildings. The main…
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
425 m²
€ 650,000
The hotel is located in the suburbs of one of the most popular villages in Kassandra peninsu…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
92 m²
€ 327,407
For sale Building for doing business on Crete Island, a well-lipped street in the old part o…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 4,255,295
For sale feed mill with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Crete. The business has a structured substa…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
6 bath 183 m²
€ 790,000
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey building of 240 sq.m. The first floor consists of 2 sp…
Commercial 1 room in demos kerkyras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Greece
303 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 560,000
The beach of Agios Stefanos is only 300 meters away (5' on foot) while at a distance of…
