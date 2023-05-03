Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Commercial in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Commercial
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a business property of 410 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The building con…
Hotel 1 room in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Commercial 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
Commercial 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Hotel 1 room in Rachoni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
Commercial 1 room in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 700,000
For sale business of 4000 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 5 detached houses, situated on a 650 sq.m plot in the island of Thassos. The four h…
Commercial real estate in Prinos, Greece
Commercial real estate
Prinos, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale complex with 3 villas and a swimming pool of 50 sqm in Thassos. The property is bea…
Commercial real estate in Skala Potamias, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Potamias, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Complex of four houses is for sale in beautiful Thassos. It consists of 2 two-storey apartme…
