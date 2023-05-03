Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
20 properties total found
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
Hotel 21 room in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21 Number of rooms 481 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
Hotel 11 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11 Number of rooms 650 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
Hotel 6 rooms in Sotiras, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 450 m² 2 Floor
€ 450,000
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17 Number of rooms 724 m² 7 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
Hotel 18 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18 Number of rooms 484 m² 4 Floor
€ 750,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
Hotel 15 rooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
15 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale in Nea Iraklitsa , Kavala, a fully working beachfront boutique hotel of 15 suites. …
Hotel 7 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
7 Number of rooms 377 m²
€ 1,500,000
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
€ 440,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Sotiros in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. and it is lo…
Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 3,300,000
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
€ 900,000
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Hotel 18 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Kastro, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
Hotel 1 room in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
Hotel 1 room in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
Hotel 1 room in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
Hotel 1 room in Rachoni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
Hotel 27 rooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 27 rooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
27 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 1028 square metres on the island of Thassos. The hotel is located just 2…
Hotel 14 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
