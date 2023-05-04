Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
122
Thassos
7
Eleftheroupoli
3
Krinides
3
83 properties total found
Warehouse 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
€ 50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
€ 125,000
Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 2
€ 55,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 68,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€ 107,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€ 45,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
€ 45,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€ 150,000
Commercial in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 35 m²
€ 40,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
€ 120,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5
€ 310,000
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
€ 1,200,000
Commercial real estate in Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial real estate
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
€ 750,000
Investment in Thassos, Greece
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
€ 45,000
Commercial in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Commercial
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
€ 230,000
Investment 15 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
€ 550,000
Hotel 21 room in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
€ 1,400,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
€ 250,000
Hotel 6 rooms in Sotiras, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
€ 450,000
Hotel 11 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
€ 1,750,000
Hotel 18 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
€ 750,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 724 m²
Floor 7
€ 1,200,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
€ 110,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
€ 50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 107 m²
€ 55,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€ 65,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
€ 170,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Petropigi, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
Petropigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 1 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
Office in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
€ 33,000
