85 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of 99 s…
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms
365 m²
2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 68,000
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
3 Floor
€ 107,000
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 45,000
Kavala, Center: Opportunities For sale BRANDED RESTAURANT BUSINESS, in operation for many ye…
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
1 Floor
€ 45,000
Office for SALE in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 45.000€ (Listing No 2054). Anothe…
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
3 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
Commercial
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
35 m²
€ 40,000
Business for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 2040). Anot…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
175 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala, exclusively from our office FOR SALE FOCUS Business in a unique location in front of…
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
5 Floor
€ 310,000
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
Commercial real estate
Skala Marion, Greece
7 bath
€ 750,000
Property Code: 11146 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €750.000. This 450 sq. m…
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 45,000
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
Commercial
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
€ 230,000
Property Code: 11112 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €230.000. This 95 s…
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
4 bath
€ 550,000
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21 Number of rooms
481 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 250,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
2 Floor
€ 450,000
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11 Number of rooms
650 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17 Number of rooms
724 m²
7 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
484 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
Hotel 20 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
20 Number of rooms
1 225 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,600,000
Hotel for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 1.600.000€ (Listing No …
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 110,000
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 50,000
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
107 m²
€ 55,000
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 65,000
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ374). A…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 170,000
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No 889). Another…
Commercial 4 rooms
Petropigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
Kavala, Chalkero: For sale Business building 1200sq.m on 2 levels, in 6800sq.m. frontage plo…
