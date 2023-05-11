Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Kallithea
20
Korinos
20
Peristasi
7
21 property total found
Commercial in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 28 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 28
Number of floors 5
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 16 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Commercial real estate in Korinos, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale business of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 4/1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Commercial 1 room in Elatochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a commercial property which functions as an Aqua Park in the Olympic Riviera. The A…
Hotel 90 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 90 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 90
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 24 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 5
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
Commercial 1 room in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace, heating and …
Hotel 1 room in Elatochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
Hotel 1 room in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
Hotel 1 room in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
Hotel 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The total size of t…
Hotel 1 room in Elatochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
Hotel 17 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
Commercial 1 room in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 25 rooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 770 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 16 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 21 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 21 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 21
Number of floors 4
€ 870,000
For sale hotel of 603 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir