Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Kallithea
10
Korinos
10
Hotel To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Hotel 27 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 27 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 27
Number of floors 5
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 16 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 5
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale hotel of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor…
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 3
€ 1,593,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
Hotel 16 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Hotel 18 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
Hotel 18 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 1 room in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Hotel 90 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 90 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 90
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 24 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 5
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 1 room in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
Hotel 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The total size of t…
Hotel 8 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 8 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with a resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has an ar…
Hotel 17 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
Hotel 20 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 20
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale hotel of 585 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 16 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 26 rooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 26 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 26
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir