9
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Katerini, Greece
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 28 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
28
5
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
16
3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Hotel 90 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
90
3
Price on request
For sale hotel of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 24 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
24
5
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
1
2
€ 1,600,000
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1
1
€ 650,000
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
€ 770,000
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1
1
€ 800,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
Hotel 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The total size of t…
Hotel 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
1
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
Hotel 17 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
17
4
€ 700,000
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
Hotel 25 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
25
4
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 770 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 16 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
16
3
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 21 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
21
4
€ 870,000
For sale hotel of 603 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
