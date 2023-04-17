Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia

Hotel 1 roomin Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
Commercial 1 roomin Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chloi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 2407 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Hotel 1 roomin Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…

