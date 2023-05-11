Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Kastoria

Commercial real estate in Kastoria, Greece

3 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Commercial 1 room in Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir