  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

12 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
Commercial 1 roomin Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale two business properties on the shores of the Aegean Sea. Buildings consist of one f…
Commercial 1 roomin Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Hotel 1 roomin Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Commercial 1 roomin Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Commercial 1 roomin Kassandria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For Sale is business of area of 47 sq.m. in a cozy village with wonderful beach. The buildin…
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 640 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 99 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 99 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 99 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 99 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
