  Realting.com
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Central Macedonia
  demos kassandras
  Kassandria
  Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Kassandria, Greece

Hotelin Fourka, Greece
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotelin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
Hotel 15 roomsin Fourka, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Fourka, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 288 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
Hotel 124 roomsin Fourka, Greece
Hotel 124 rooms
Fourka, Greece
124 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 5 * for sale on the first line from the sea in one of the most beautiful areas of the …
Hotel 47 roomsin Fourka, Greece
Hotel 47 rooms
Fourka, Greece
47 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel complex for sale on the Halkidiki Peninsula. The complex consists of 4 buildings, spre…
Hotel 39 roomsin Fourka, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Fourka, Greece
39 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel in one of the most prestigious villages of Kassandra Peninsula. On the plot…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
Mir