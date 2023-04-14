UAE
52 properties total found
Manufacture
Kallithea, Greece
4 477 m²
€ 120,000
Property Code. 3-1177 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €120.000 . Discover th…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
12 bath
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 3-1179 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €1.200.000 . This 450 sq…
Manufacture
Kassandria, Greece
6 605 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code. 3-1147 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €320.000 . Discov…
Manufacture
Kallithea, Greece
750 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code. 3-1135 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €135.000 . Discover th…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Afitos SALE Hotel 5 Premises, 5 Kitchen 5 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, 4 Levels, Good condition, P…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
Property Code: HPS3273 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.400.000. This 300 sq. m. …
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
300 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 4-963 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €650.000. This 300 sq. m…
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS2498 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €370.000 . This 300 sq. m…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS1266 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €250.000 . This 140 sq…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 6,000,000
Property Code: HPS171 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €6.000.000. This 1500 sq. m. …
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Consisting of 4 commercial spac…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
9 bath
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 4-594 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €1.200.000. This 500 sq. m.…
Commercial
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 4-591 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €400.000. This 200 sq. m…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
22 bath
1 420 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished hotel is located in Kassandra’s peninsula in front of the sea and 1300 meters fro…
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a bowling center located in a popular entertainment district near major hotels and …
Hotel 15 rooms
Fourka, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 288 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
Hotel 124 rooms
Fourka, Greece
124 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 5 * for sale on the first line from the sea in one of the most beautiful areas of the …
Hotel 47 rooms
Fourka, Greece
47 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel complex for sale on the Halkidiki Peninsula. The complex consists of 4 buildings, spre…
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Offered for sale a businees property of 280 sq.m in a new building. Business is located on t…
Hotel 39 rooms
Fourka, Greece
39 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel in one of the most prestigious villages of Kassandra Peninsula. On the plot…
Hotel 15 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the popular resort village of Kassandra Peninsula. Hotel consis…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale two business properties on the shores of the Aegean Sea. Buildings consist of one f…
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,950,000
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of 5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
We offer for sale business property in a popular village of Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki.…
Search using the map