Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Karpathos Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Karpathos Regional Unit, Greece

сommercial property
10
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
For sale residential complex on the first line from the sea in the area of Afon. The territo…
€4,00M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Uranupoli, Halkidiki - Athos. The hotel consists of 22 rooms with an area …
€2,00M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale mini-hotel with an area of 160 square meters.m on Athos. The hotel consists of two …
€700,000
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in South Aegean, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
Area 740 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 740 sq.m in Halkidiki. The windows offer sea views, the city.…
€1,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir