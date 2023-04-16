Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou
  6. Karitsa

Commercial real estate in Karitsa, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale business of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale business of 7380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Building has a lift. Extras includ…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale is afour-storey building with a total area of 525 sq.m. The building is located in …
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city opens up from the…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 289 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
