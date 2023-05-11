Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Kallithea

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Kallithea, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 249,592
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,098,203
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
€ 179,706
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,178,072
Commercial 1 room in Fryni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fryni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 449,265
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 74,877
Commercial 1 room in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 698,856
Commercial 1 room in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 169,722
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 648,938
Commercial 1 room in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 599,020
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 139,771
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 59,902
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir