Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Kallithea
  8. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Kallithea, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 300 m²
€ 370,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir