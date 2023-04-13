UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
demos kerkyras
147
Corfu
145
Zakynthos Municipality
15
Zakynthos
6
demos leukadas
5
demos kephallenias
3
Tsilivi
2
demos ithakes
1
Igoumenitsa
1
Lixouri
1
Vathý
1
35 properties total found
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
In the exclusive area of Corfu for sale business space.Business space has an area of 135 squ…
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Commercial 1 room
Fryni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 262 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There is air conditioning, heating and…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
Hotel 1 room
Bochali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 room
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Building for sale total area of 360 sqm (ground floor, first floor, second floor), which c…
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Gardelades, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the f…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 room
Gimari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
21 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 room
Astrakeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. A magnifice…
Hotel 1 room
Kentroma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale, a small beachfront hotel of 670 sq.m located in the northeast of Corfu in the area…
Commercial 1 room
Katavolos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,120,000
Up for sale, there are two studio-apartments with a total area of 100 sq.m and a detached sn…
Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece
