UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Corfu
1
demos kerkyras
1
Igoumenitsa
1
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 477,951
For sale business of 420 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
111 m²
€ 428,165
It is proposed for sale an office space of 111.5 sq.m., located on the 7th floor, a very bri…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 137,411
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,294,451
A commercial building is for sale in the historical region of Kavala. The building was built…
Commercial 2 rooms
Oasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 353,485
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
Commercial 1 room
Kendrochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 348,506
For sale building that accomodates three maisonettes on a plot of 800 sq. Each maisonette of…
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 260 m²
€ 4,281,645
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 746,799
For sale business of 374 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
192 m²
€ 846,372
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 192 sq.m on the embankment of the city of Chani…
Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map