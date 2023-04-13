UAE
Greece
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Corfu
1
demos kerkyras
1
Igoumenitsa
1
Manufacture
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 124,466
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
624 m²
€ 896,158
On the island of Corfu, 10 km from the capital, a business is being sold. On the ground floo…
Commercial real estate
Stalida, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 318,634
For sale business of 12 apartments of 35 sq.m situated on the ground, first and second floor…
Hotel 1 room
Kipoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale business of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 209,104
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
715 m²
€ 697,012
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 647,225
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Oia, Greece
10 bath
370 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 547,652
The shop premises with an area of 305 m for sale in the west part of Thessaloniki. The shop-…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 348,506
The cottage is located in the Keramikos area
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
28 bath
800 m²
€ 3,872,507
Property Code: 4-684 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €4.000.000. This 800 sq. m. …
