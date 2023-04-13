Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotelin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
Hotel 31 roomin Katastari, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Katastari, Greece
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 2051 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 1 roomin Ano Volimes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ano Volimes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,700,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels f…
Hotel 29 roomsin Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 roomin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 roomin Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kavos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Location: Cavos On the ground floor, there are 4 studios consisting of a room, a kitchen and…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
Hotel 1 roomin Bochali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Bochali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
Hotel 1 roomin Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 roomin Steno, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Steno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Hotel 1 roomin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 roomin Argirades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argirades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Frame of construction710 sq.m for sale, consisting of 4 levels. In property there is a plot …
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a mini-hotel of 100 sq.m located in the south of Corfu, in Cavos, one of the most …
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…

