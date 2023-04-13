UAE
Ioanian Islands
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
demos kerkyras
81
Corfu
79
Zakynthos Municipality
10
demos leukadas
4
Zakynthos
4
Tsilivi
2
demos ithakes
1
demos kephallenias
1
Lixouri
1
Vathý
1
100 properties total found
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
165 m²
€ 325,000
For sale is a building of 165 sq.m in Kefalonia. The windows offer city views. The facility …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
320 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 320 square meters.m on the Ionian Islands. The hotel is locat…
Hotel 31 room
Katastari, Greece
31 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel of 2051 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Greece
303 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 560,000
The beach of Agios Stefanos is only 300 meters away (5' on foot) while at a distance of…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 16 rooms
Kavos, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 room
Ano Volimes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 7,700,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels f…
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
105 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 room
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 rooms
Episkopiana, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale of 1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 room
Sidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
Search using the map