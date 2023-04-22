Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Hotel 18 rooms in Naoussa, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Naoussa, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale a hotel complex consisting of 6 cottages with a region of Northern Greece. The thre…
Hotel 1 room in Diavatos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Diavatos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the ancient city of Macedonia, Verea, family hotel, firmly merged with the city's history…
Hotel 19 rooms in Moschopotamos, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Moschopotamos, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village of the Olympic Riviera. The place is very…
Hotel 1 room in Koumaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koumaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
Hotel 1 room in Kato Vermio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Vermio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a firepla…
