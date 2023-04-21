Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

6 properties total found
Hotel 16 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
