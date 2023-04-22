Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Thira

Commercial real estate in Ia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Oia, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Oia, Greece
10 bath 370 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
Commercial 1 room in Oia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Oia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For Sale, a residential complex with the total area of 2772 sq.m, consisting of 18 luxurious…
Realting.com
Go